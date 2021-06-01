Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 137,500 shares, an increase of 35.9% from the April 29th total of 101,200 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 46,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Shares of NYSE:MKL traded up $6.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,231.79. 297 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,980. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Markel has a 12 month low of $880.59 and a 12 month high of $1,268.96. The company has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a PE ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,206.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,095.86.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.37 by ($1.25). Markel had a return on equity of 5.69% and a net margin of 22.62%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Markel will post 56.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,203.81, for a total value of $1,805,715.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,443,759.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 82 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,195.35 per share, for a total transaction of $98,018.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 337 shares in the company, valued at $402,832.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $4,802,524. Company insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Markel during the 4th quarter worth $131,282,000. Alta Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Markel by 158.0% during the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 97,792 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $111,445,000 after purchasing an additional 59,891 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Markel by 7,079.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 51,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,328,000 after purchasing an additional 51,116 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Markel in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,194,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Markel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,602,000. 76.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MKL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,245.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Markel from $1,100.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,144.00.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

