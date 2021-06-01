Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV Has $10.11 Million Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,872 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,065 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 4.6% of Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $10,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000.

NYSEARCA VTV traded up $0.52 on Tuesday, reaching $140.47. 74,730 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,201,616. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.43 and a fifty-two week high of $142.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $137.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.60.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

