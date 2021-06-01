Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Purchased by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 230.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,459 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,152 shares during the period. Martin Marietta Materials accounts for approximately 1.2% of Dakota Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $9,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MLM shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $230.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $372.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Martin Marietta Materials has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $298.63.

Shares of MLM traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $363.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,493. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $188.24 and a 1-year high of $383.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $361.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $319.15. The company has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $982.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $968.53 million. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.76%.

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 3,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.06, for a total transaction of $1,022,603.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,916,783.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

