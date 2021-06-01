Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Acquires 19,995 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 370.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,395 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,995 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $1,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LVS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth about $242,103,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,991,069 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,131,868,000 after acquiring an additional 3,434,013 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,561,589 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $450,671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009,977 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth about $109,827,000. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth about $81,973,000. 38.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Shares of NYSE LVS opened at $57.75 on Tuesday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1-year low of $42.58 and a 1-year high of $66.76. The company has a market cap of $44.12 billion, a PE ratio of -22.56 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.51.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 64.84% and a negative return on equity of 47.40%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LVS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.68.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.