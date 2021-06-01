Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Increases Stock Holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 384.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,416 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,851 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Splunk were worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Splunk by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 799,730 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $135,866,000 after acquiring an additional 13,084 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its position in Splunk by 41.2% during the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,100,935 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $149,155,000 after acquiring an additional 321,388 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Splunk by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 20,455 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Splunk by 20.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,400 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Splunk by 1.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 61,857 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $8,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPLK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (down previously from $213.00) on shares of Splunk in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Splunk from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Splunk from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Splunk from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Splunk in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.18.

NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $121.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a PE ratio of -21.26 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $125.17 and a 200-day moving average of $153.70. Splunk Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.28 and a 52 week high of $225.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.35. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 42.90% and a negative net margin of 40.73%. The company had revenue of $745.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $49,563.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,789,419.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 15,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $2,241,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,934,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,535 shares of company stock valued at $7,835,915 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Inc provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

