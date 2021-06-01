Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Raises Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 375.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,352 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,652 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after buying an additional 11,068 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 27,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after buying an additional 7,130 shares during the period. Finally, GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter worth $553,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health stock opened at $56.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.20. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $44.65 and a one year high of $62.96. The stock has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.06.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.02). Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 98.20%. The business had revenue of $39.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.4908 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

CAH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective (down from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.50.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

