Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) President Sells $163,150.00 in Stock

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) President Ronald J. Forest sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total transaction of $163,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ronald J. Forest also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Matson alerts:

On Monday, May 3rd, Ronald J. Forest sold 2,500 shares of Matson stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.55, for a total transaction of $166,375.00.

NYSE:MATX traded up $0.39 on Tuesday, hitting $65.04. The stock had a trading volume of 267,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,142. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.38. Matson, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.01 and a 1-year high of $79.05.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The shipping company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $711.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.05 million. Matson had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 29.91%. Analysts forecast that Matson, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Matson’s payout ratio is 20.72%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MATX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Matson by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,370 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Matson by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,830 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Matson by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,568 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Matson by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 879 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Matson by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,801 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Matson in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Matson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

About Matson

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

Recommended Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.