McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target Raised to $283.00

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $270.00 to $283.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the fast-food giant’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.73% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on MCD. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on McDonald’s from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.80.

MCD stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $234.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,447,127. McDonald’s has a 12 month low of $178.88 and a 12 month high of $238.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $233.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.20.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 59.01% and a net margin of 26.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. On average, analysts expect that McDonald’s will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp boosted its position in McDonald’s by 0.9% during the first quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 4,913 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 1.9% during the first quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 0.8% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 0.4% during the first quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,144 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA boosted its position in McDonald’s by 1.1% during the first quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 4,136 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

