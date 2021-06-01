McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Hits New 52-Week High at $87.22

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $87.22 and last traded at $86.30, with a volume of 59 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.73.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.01.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $121.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.96 million. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 17.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Fetter sold 1,000 shares of McGrath RentCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.88, for a total value of $82,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,750 shares in the company, valued at $476,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Fetter sold 750 shares of McGrath RentCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total transaction of $63,772.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGRC. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 78.3% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 84.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 307.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. increased its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 556.7% in the fourth quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 2,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

About McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment and related accessories, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

