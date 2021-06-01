Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Earns “Buy” Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup reissued their buy rating on shares of Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a $143.00 price objective on the medical technology company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $133.00.

MDT has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Medtronic from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $132.61.

Shares of MDT opened at $126.59 on Friday. Medtronic has a fifty-two week low of $87.68 and a fifty-two week high of $132.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.91. The stock has a market cap of $170.65 billion, a PE ratio of 59.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Medtronic will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 50.54%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,733,123,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Medtronic by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,540,276 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,406,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880,467 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,070,609 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,544,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735,614 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,625,466 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,298,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 765.0% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,508,260 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $178,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,893 shares during the last quarter. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

