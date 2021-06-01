Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Acquired by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,959 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,543 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $23,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Corundum Group Inc. lifted its stake in Medtronic by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 2,311 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 8,555 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 8,713 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.6% during the first quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 5,635 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 5.0% during the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic stock traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $125.51. 87,152 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,524,847. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $87.68 and a fifty-two week high of $132.30. The firm has a market cap of $169.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.59, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $127.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th.

MDT has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen increased their target price on Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Medtronic from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.61.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

