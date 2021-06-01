Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stake Lowered by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden cut its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 498,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,800 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $38,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NTV Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 24,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after buying an additional 4,643 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 982,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,407,000 after buying an additional 9,909 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 73,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,667,000 after buying an additional 9,762 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 67,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,230,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 263,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,351,000 after buying an additional 23,629 shares in the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MRK shares. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.50.

In other news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $1,513,455.68. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded down $0.51 on Tuesday, reaching $75.38. 421,293 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,907,286. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.71 and a fifty-two week high of $87.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.47 and its 200-day moving average is $78.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 54.15%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.42%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 43.77%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

