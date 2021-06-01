MetaHash (MHC) Price Down 10.9% Over Last Week

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. #MetaHash has a market cap of $36.54 million and $1.53 million worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, #MetaHash has traded 10.9% lower against the dollar. One #MetaHash coin can currently be bought for $0.0141 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get #MetaHash alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002761 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.42 or 0.00061849 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.35 or 0.00298954 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69.26 or 0.00191099 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003749 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $362.02 or 0.00998868 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

#MetaHash Coin Profile

#MetaHash’s genesis date was May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 2,751,885,604 coins and its circulating supply is 2,582,480,559 coins. #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash . #MetaHash’s official website is metahash.org . #MetaHash’s official message board is medium.com/@themetahash

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

#MetaHash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire #MetaHash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy #MetaHash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for #MetaHash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for #MetaHash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.