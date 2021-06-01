Metal (MTL) Reaches Market Capitalization of $144.98 Million

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. Metal has a market cap of $144.98 million and $12.98 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Metal has traded 10.3% lower against the dollar. One Metal coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.21 or 0.00006036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Business Credit Alliance Chain (BCAC) traded up 78,066,598.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.65 or 0.00130125 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.70 or 0.00083831 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004946 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002733 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.77 or 0.00084030 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00020511 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $369.10 or 0.01007966 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Metal Profile

MTL is a PoPP coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 coins and its circulating supply is 65,588,845 coins. The official website for Metal is www.metalpay.com . Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay

According to CryptoCompare, “Metal Pay is a blockchain-based payment processing platform, which intends to introduce cryptocurrency to the mass-market level by combining participation incentives with a clean, user-friendly interface. Utilizing Proof-of-Processed-Payments to identify users, rewarding them for converting legacy fiat currency into cryptocurrency, acting as a bridge to the cryptocurrency world. Metal's system uses provable payments attached to verified identities to distribute currency. Anyone can participate to earn METAL as a reward for converting fiat to cryptocurrency. The Metal project aims to provide all of the financial services small to medium-sized businesses (SMB) might need. The MTL token is the native currency within the Metal system and it's distributed through a Proof of Processed Payments (PoPP) in which users earn MTL for sending money or making purchases. “

Metal Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

