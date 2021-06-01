MetaMorph (METM) One Day Volume Hits $21.00

MetaMorph (CURRENCY:METM) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 1st. During the last seven days, MetaMorph has traded down 23% against the US dollar. One MetaMorph coin can currently be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. MetaMorph has a total market cap of $328,918.28 and approximately $21.00 worth of MetaMorph was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MetaMorph alerts:

Business Credit Alliance Chain (BCAC) traded 70,072,814.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.06 or 0.00116881 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.59 or 0.00082209 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00005040 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002780 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00020748 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002783 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $364.00 or 0.01011422 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,517.70 or 0.09774397 BTC.

MetaMorph Coin Profile

METM is a coin. MetaMorph’s total supply is 362,949,997 coins and its circulating supply is 341,349,997 coins. The Reddit community for MetaMorph is /r/MetaMorphPro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MetaMorph’s official website is metamorph.pro . MetaMorph’s official message board is medium.com/@metamorphpro . MetaMorph’s official Twitter account is @MetaMorphPro and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MetaMorph is a project that aims to facilitate the swap of different cryptocurrencies through a user-friendly exchange platform. The MetaMorph exchange platform offers the chance to store and swap coins securely through the user wallet without the need to share private keys. Other features of the platform are the portfolio charts, reports and private keys backup. The METM token is an Ethereum-based utility ERC20 token used to grant discounts on fees when transactions are performed within the MetaMorph platform. “

MetaMorph Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMorph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetaMorph should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MetaMorph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MetaMorph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetaMorph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.