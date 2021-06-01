Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) Receives C$56.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$55.70.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MX. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Methanex to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Tuesday. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$46.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$62.50 target price on shares of Methanex in a report on Friday, April 30th. Tudor Pickering & Holt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Methanex in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Methanex to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Get Methanex alerts:

TSE MX traded up C$3.67 on Tuesday, reaching C$46.57. 676,435 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,489. Methanex has a 12 month low of C$23.80 and a 12 month high of C$62.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.26, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$46.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$49.99. The stock has a market cap of C$3.55 billion and a PE ratio of -35.87.

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$1.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.36. The business had revenue of C$1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.08 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Methanex will post 6.6499998 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.047 per share. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. This is a boost from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Methanex’s payout ratio is presently -11.55%.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

Read More: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.