Methanex (TSE:MX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Tudor Pickering

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Tudor Pickering in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$46.00 target price on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s target price points to a potential downside of 1.52% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Methanex to C$62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Tudor Pickering & Holt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Methanex in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Methanex to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$62.50 target price on shares of Methanex in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Methanex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$52.75.

Get Methanex alerts:

MX traded up C$3.81 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$46.71. The stock had a trading volume of 639,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,590. The stock has a market cap of C$3.56 billion and a PE ratio of -35.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.26, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.11. Methanex has a one year low of C$23.80 and a one year high of C$62.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$46.16 and a 200-day moving average of C$49.99.

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$1.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.36. The firm had revenue of C$1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.08 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Methanex will post 6.6499998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

Further Reading: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.