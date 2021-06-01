Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) Short Interest Up 47.6% in May

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 159,600 shares, an increase of 47.6% from the April 29th total of 108,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MCB shares. TheStreet raised Metropolitan Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Metropolitan Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.
In other Metropolitan Bank news, Director Harvey Gutman sold 1,000 shares of Metropolitan Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total value of $52,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE MCB traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $63.86. 134 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,517. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $532.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Metropolitan Bank has a 12 month low of $25.51 and a 12 month high of $65.19.
Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $39.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.36 million. Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 28.01%. Equities analysts anticipate that Metropolitan Bank will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.
About Metropolitan Bank
Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.
Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?
Receive News & Ratings for Metropolitan Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metropolitan Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.