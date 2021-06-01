Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) Short Interest Up 47.6% in May

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 159,600 shares, an increase of 47.6% from the April 29th total of 108,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MCB shares. TheStreet raised Metropolitan Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Metropolitan Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In other Metropolitan Bank news, Director Harvey Gutman sold 1,000 shares of Metropolitan Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total value of $52,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in Metropolitan Bank by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Metropolitan Bank by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Metropolitan Bank by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Metropolitan Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Metropolitan Bank by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MCB traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $63.86. 134 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,517. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $532.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Metropolitan Bank has a 12 month low of $25.51 and a 12 month high of $65.19.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $39.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.36 million. Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 28.01%. Equities analysts anticipate that Metropolitan Bank will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

About Metropolitan Bank

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

