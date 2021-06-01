Michael J. Kasbar Acquires 10,000 Shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) Stock

World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) CEO Michael J. Kasbar acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.40 per share, for a total transaction of $314,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 878,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,585,747.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of INT traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.32. 1,067,398 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 411,923. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.83 and a 200-day moving average of $32.75. World Fuel Services Co. has a one year low of $18.36 and a one year high of $37.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.94, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 2.66% and a net margin of 0.48%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.74%.

INT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded World Fuel Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of World Fuel Services in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 230.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of World Fuel Services in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 13.8% in the first quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp increased its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 4,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

About World Fuel Services

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products & services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products & services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental organizations and military customers.

