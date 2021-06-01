Michelmersh Brick Holdings plc (MBH) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 3rd

Michelmersh Brick Holdings plc (LON:MBH) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Friday, July 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Michelmersh Brick’s previous dividend of $1.15. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:MBH opened at GBX 140.40 ($1.83) on Tuesday. Michelmersh Brick has a 52 week low of GBX 85.60 ($1.12) and a 52 week high of GBX 167 ($2.18). The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.37. The stock has a market capitalization of £131.90 million and a PE ratio of 27.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 143.83 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 135.25.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Michelmersh Brick from GBX 144 ($1.88) to GBX 146 ($1.91) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Michelmersh Brick Holdings plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of bricks, tiles, and building products in the United Kingdom and Europe. It offers extruded wire cut facing bricks, clay pavers, paving accessories, and special shaped products under the Blockleys brand; monotone color blends in rustic, drag wire, smooth, and sand faced textures under the Carlton brand; handmade bricks and special products under the Charnwood brand; a spectrum of bricks under the Floren.be brand; clamp-fired stock facing bricks in various textural finishes under the Freshfield Lane brand; traditional hand pressed architectural terra cotta and faience, and various architectural components under the Hathern Terra Cotta brand; and facing bricks and special shaped bricks under the Michelmersh brand.

