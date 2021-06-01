Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,721,456 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 713,025 shares during the period. Micron Technology makes up approximately 0.4% of Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $240,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MU. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $251,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $150,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 47,627 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,581,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 15,339 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Micron Technology stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.77. 360,510 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,268,928. The stock has a market cap of $93.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.08. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.25 and a 12-month high of $96.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MU shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective (up previously from $118.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.29.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total value of $671,885.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total transaction of $476,719.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 257,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,600,893.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 98,997 shares of company stock valued at $8,454,200. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

