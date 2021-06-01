MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 168,300 shares, a growth of 67.1% from the April 29th total of 100,700 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

MOFG opened at $31.54 on Tuesday. MidWestOne Financial Group has a one year low of $16.59 and a one year high of $33.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $503.98 million, a P/E ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 1.07.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.54. MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The firm had revenue of $50.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.90 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that MidWestOne Financial Group will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. MidWestOne Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 37.97%.

In other news, COO Len D. Devaisher acquired 1,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.25 per share, with a total value of $46,406.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 8,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,343.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kurt R. Weise sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total transaction of $61,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 1,967 shares of company stock worth $61,875 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,556,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,615 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,143,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,416,000 after purchasing an additional 52,973 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 544,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,878,000 after purchasing an additional 12,891 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 13.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 293,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,093,000 after purchasing an additional 35,490 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 226,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,010,000 after purchasing an additional 11,196 shares during the period. 64.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd.

About MidWestOne Financial Group

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers deposit products, such as noninterest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits.

