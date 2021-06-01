Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (mQQQ) Trading 2.2% Higher This Week

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust coin can now be bought for about $339.35 or 0.00932165 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a market cap of $31.37 million and $110,856.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002749 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002763 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00061634 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.20 or 0.00299950 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $69.27 or 0.00190271 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003742 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $369.04 or 0.01013715 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 92,429 coins. The official message board for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

