Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (mIAU) Price Reaches $17.76 on Major Exchanges

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (CURRENCY:mIAU) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 1st. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has a total market capitalization of $19.96 million and approximately $399.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Gold Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored iShares Gold Trust coin can now be bought for approximately $17.76 or 0.00048886 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002754 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.30 or 0.00061383 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.88 or 0.00302493 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.88 or 0.00192369 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003752 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $363.68 or 0.01001219 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00032875 BTC.

About Mirrored iShares Gold Trust

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s total supply is 1,123,878 coins. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust is mirror.finance . Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Gold Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored iShares Gold Trust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored iShares Gold Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

