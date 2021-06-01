Mirrored ProShares VIX (mVIXY) Price Tops $7.75 on Major Exchanges

Mirrored ProShares VIX (CURRENCY:mVIXY) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 1st. Mirrored ProShares VIX has a total market capitalization of $17.08 million and approximately $1,075.00 worth of Mirrored ProShares VIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Mirrored ProShares VIX has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar. One Mirrored ProShares VIX coin can now be purchased for about $7.75 or 0.00021170 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Mirrored ProShares VIX alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002733 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002748 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.71 or 0.00062072 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $107.37 or 0.00293396 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.98 or 0.00188497 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003763 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $363.30 or 0.00992789 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mirrored ProShares VIX Profile

Mirrored ProShares VIX’s total supply is 2,204,232 coins. The official message board for Mirrored ProShares VIX is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Mirrored ProShares VIX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored ProShares VIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored ProShares VIX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored ProShares VIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored ProShares VIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored ProShares VIX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.