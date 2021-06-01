Mission Wealth Management LP Acquires 594 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,061 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 594 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Mayar Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.23.

In related news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,033,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $148.02. The company had a trading volume of 98,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,521,012. The business’s 50-day moving average is $145.40 and its 200-day moving average is $141.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market cap of $204.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.60. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.53 and a 52 week high of $148.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 58.55%. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 74.09%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

