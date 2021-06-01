Mission Wealth Management LP Has $1.84 Million Position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Mission Wealth Management LP reduced its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,665 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP owned about 0.13% of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF worth $1,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 100,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 25,485 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 39,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 4,253 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 4,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 15,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FREL traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.03. 3,502 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,254. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.82. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.33 and a fifty-two week high of $29.96.

