Mission Wealth Management LP Has $2.39 Million Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 8.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,897 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,416,742 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,184,183,000 after buying an additional 259,981 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Starbucks by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,603,582 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,455,309,000 after buying an additional 881,073 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Starbucks by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,750,720 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,257,092,000 after purchasing an additional 230,070 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $1,244,400,000. Finally, Fundsmith LLP lifted its stake in Starbucks by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 10,441,081 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,116,987,000 after purchasing an additional 58,866 shares during the period. 68.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.40 on Tuesday, hitting $113.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,307,160. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.88. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $71.06 and a one year high of $118.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

In related news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,640,097.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $18,881,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798 in the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush boosted their target price on Starbucks from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.80.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

