Mission Wealth Management LP Has $4.84 Million Stock Position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Mission Wealth Management LP reduced its position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $4,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 1,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. 55.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Texas Pacific Land news, CEO Tyler Glover purchased 158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,649.40 per share, for a total transaction of $260,605.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 258 shares in the company, valued at $425,545.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 284 shares of company stock worth $454,791. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,767.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,359.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, BWS Financial increased their price target on shares of Texas Pacific Land from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Texas Pacific Land stock traded up $27.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,481.01. The company had a trading volume of 338 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,196. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a fifty-two week low of $427.69 and a fifty-two week high of $1,773.95. The company has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.81 and a beta of 2.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,579.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,135.72.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $6.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.77 by $0.68. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 58.70% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The firm had revenue of $84.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.22 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 31.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.46%.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds oil and gas royalty interests; easements and commercial leases comprising easement contracts covering activities, such as oil and gas pipelines and subsurface wellbore easements; and agreements with operators and midstream companies to lease its land, primarily for facilities and roads.

