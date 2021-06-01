Mission Wealth Management LP Has $77.57 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 915,554 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,938 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 4.5% of Mission Wealth Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Mission Wealth Management LP owned about 0.10% of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares worth $77,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 38,767,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,286,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454,288 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,418,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,153,432,000 after buying an additional 971,175 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,256,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,781,000 after buying an additional 2,581,070 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,460,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,995,000 after buying an additional 2,469,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,415,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,094,000 after buying an additional 5,429,050 shares in the last quarter.

BND stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.99. 43,141 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,646,466. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $84.22 and a 52-week high of $89.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.19 and its 200-day moving average is $86.40.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.131 per share. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd.

