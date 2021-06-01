Mission Wealth Management LP Raises Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Mission Wealth Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $14,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MUB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,921,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $919,334,000 after buying an additional 1,477,218 shares during the period. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,065,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $828,097,000 after buying an additional 1,167,083 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,936,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $804,939,000 after buying an additional 133,862 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,236,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $723,688,000 after buying an additional 34,245 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,748,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $556,484,000 after buying an additional 150,603 shares during the period.

Shares of MUB traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $116.85. The stock had a trading volume of 19,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,361,081. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.71. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $114.08 and a 12-month high of $117.95.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

