Mist (MIST) Trading Down 20.2% Over Last 7 Days

Mist (CURRENCY:MIST) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. Mist has a market capitalization of $2.77 million and $4,309.00 worth of Mist was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mist coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0492 or 0.00000136 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Mist has traded down 20.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Mist alerts:

Business Credit Alliance Chain (BCAC) traded up 78,066,598.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.65 or 0.00131844 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.01 or 0.00083035 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00004895 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002767 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00021656 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $364.79 or 0.01009356 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002769 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,517.76 or 0.09733487 BTC.

Mist Coin Profile

Mist is a coin. Mist’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,357,088 coins. Mist’s official Twitter account is @mistnft

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemist was started with a tweet by @thegostep. There is no “dev team”. There is no company. There is only a community of alchemists figuring out what to build in the open. There is no roadmap. An alchemist never makes forward-looking statements, simply because the future is unpredictable. The only plan is there is no plan. “

Buying and Selling Mist

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mist directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mist should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mist using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mist Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mist and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.