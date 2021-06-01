MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Price Target Raised to $285.00

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) had its target price lifted by Rosenblatt Securities from $265.00 to $285.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

MKSI has been the topic of a number of other reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a $250.00 price target (up from $225.00) on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. MKS Instruments has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $200.00.

MKSI traded down $2.69 on Friday, reaching $185.54. The company had a trading volume of 363,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,904. MKS Instruments has a 1 year low of $100.81 and a 1 year high of $199.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $182.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.83.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $694.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.80 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 20.42%. MKS Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that MKS Instruments will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from MKS Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.84%.

In other MKS Instruments news, SVP Eric Robert Taranto sold 1,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total transaction of $331,298.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,506 shares in the company, valued at $649,626.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.86, for a total transaction of $1,681,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,010 shares in the company, valued at $5,047,088.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,072 shares of company stock worth $2,066,061 over the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 0.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,050 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 6.0% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 1.8% in the first quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 6,637 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 17,388 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

