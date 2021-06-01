Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Position Cut by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,348 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $21,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOH. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 85.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 395.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Thomas L. Tran sold 3,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.03, for a total value of $824,663.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,004,090.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.04, for a total transaction of $795,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,451,016.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,746 shares of company stock valued at $2,024,987. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $245.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $267.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.57.

NYSE MOH opened at $251.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $255.58 and a 200-day moving average of $228.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.40 and a 1-year high of $273.01.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 33.87%. The company’s revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

