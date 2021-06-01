Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ stock opened at $63.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.92 and a 52-week high of $64.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.66.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.65%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MDLZ. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.13.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

