MonetaryUnit Trading 10.8% Lower Over Last Week (MUE)

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 1st. One MonetaryUnit coin can now be bought for $0.0091 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MonetaryUnit has a total market cap of $2.03 million and $4,728.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MonetaryUnit has traded down 10.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MonetaryUnit alerts:

LockTrip (LOC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00020820 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002455 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003170 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.70 or 0.00245746 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 29.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 31.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Coin Profile

MonetaryUnit is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 223,513,743 coins. The official website for MonetaryUnit is www.monetaryunit.org . MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MonetaryUnit is a cryptocurrency based on the Quark encryption algorithm. MUE can be sent anywhere for a low fee and offers a in-wallet blockchain messaging system.Click here for Masternode stats.”

Buying and Selling MonetaryUnit

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonetaryUnit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MonetaryUnit using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MonetaryUnit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MonetaryUnit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.