Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich cut its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 25.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 635 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 40.4% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Moody’s in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MCO shares. Raymond James raised shares of Moody’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $296.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Moody’s from $337.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Argus boosted their price target on Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $332.67.

In other news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 11,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.81, for a total value of $3,386,747.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,473 shares in the company, valued at $5,721,362.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Mark Kaye sold 2,335 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.08, for a total value of $759,061.80. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,092 shares of company stock valued at $5,469,260. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $335.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $327.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $293.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.28, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.17. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $253.17 and a 52 week high of $340.16.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $1.26. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 125.60% and a net margin of 35.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. Analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 11.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.43%.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

