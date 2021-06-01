Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $22.50 M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $22.51 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on MSGM. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Motorsport Games in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Motorsport Games in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

Get Motorsport Games alerts:

Shares of MSGM stock traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $16.24. The stock had a trading volume of 24,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,508. Motorsport Games has a twelve month low of $15.55 and a twelve month high of $38.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.38.

Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.01).

Motorsport Games Company Profile

Motorsport Games Inc develops and publishes multi-platform racing video games in the United States. It operates through Gaming and Esports segments. The company offers video games for game consoles, personal computer, and mobile platforms through various retail and digital channels, including full-game and downloadable content.

Read More: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Motorsport Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorsport Games and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.