M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Sold by Nottingham Advisors Inc.

Nottingham Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 582 shares during the period. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,405,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,324,642,000 after buying an additional 3,866,610 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,481,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 109.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,780,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,706,000 after purchasing an additional 930,426 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 112.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 515,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,629,000 after acquiring an additional 272,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 77.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 475,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,482,000 after purchasing an additional 207,577 shares during the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTB stock traded up $2.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $162.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,731. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.20. M&T Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $88.48 and a 12 month high of $168.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $158.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.36.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.33. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 24.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.91%.

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Michele D. Trolli sold 4,967 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.74, for a total value of $773,560.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,654,270.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MTB shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on M&T Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.29.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

