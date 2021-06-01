M&T Bank Corp Has $243,000 Stock Position in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its position in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 37.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,170 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 710 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Globant were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLOB. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Globant in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in Globant by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,634 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in Globant by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,426 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Globant by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,679 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Globant by 133.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 703 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Globant alerts:

Globant stock opened at $217.87 on Tuesday. Globant S.A. has a twelve month low of $130.92 and a twelve month high of $244.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $221.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.60. The firm has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.56 and a beta of 1.23.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $270.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.64 million. Globant had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Globant S.A. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Grupo Santander started coverage on Globant in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on Globant from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet raised Globant from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Globant from $203.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Globant has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.10.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB).

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.