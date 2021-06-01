Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $260.63 Million

Brokerages forecast that Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) will report $260.63 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mueller Water Products’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $241.79 million to $271.00 million. Mueller Water Products reported sales of $228.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Mueller Water Products will report full year sales of $1.05 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.12 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Mueller Water Products.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $267.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.20 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 7.56%. Mueller Water Products’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.75.

In related news, SVP Todd P. Helms sold 7,522 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total transaction of $102,675.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,475. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 19,543 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total value of $250,150.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 73,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,089.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Mueller Water Products by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 104,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the 1st quarter worth about $392,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the 1st quarter worth about $168,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the 1st quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in Mueller Water Products by 201.3% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 55,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 37,170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MWA traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,341. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 30.48, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 3.83. Mueller Water Products has a 52-week low of $8.51 and a 52-week high of $15.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.31%.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

