Multiplier Tops One Day Trading Volume of $15,352.00 (MXX)

Multiplier (CURRENCY:MXX) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 1st. Multiplier has a market cap of $8.36 million and approximately $15,352.00 worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Multiplier has traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar. One Multiplier coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0867 or 0.00000239 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002757 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00061245 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.03 or 0.00300470 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.09 or 0.00190396 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003759 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $361.99 or 0.00997626 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Multiplier Coin Profile

Multiplier’s total supply is 275,404,286 coins and its circulating supply is 96,413,554 coins. The official website for Multiplier is multiplier.finance . Multiplier’s official message board is medium.com/@multiplierfinance . Multiplier’s official Twitter account is @MultiplierMXX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi-Chain Lend (MCL) is an algorithmic money market system designed to bring secure and unique lending and borrowing opportunities like flash loans onto the Binance Smart Chain. The protocol designs are architected and forked based on Aave with revenue sharing components for liquidity providers and token holders that govern the protocol. bMXX, a BSC token, will be the governance token of Multi-Chain Lend (MCL). “

Multiplier Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multiplier directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Multiplier should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Multiplier using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

