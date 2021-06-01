Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Hits New 52-Week High at $23.32

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.32 and last traded at $23.32, with a volume of 30003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.69.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities increased their target price on Murphy Oil from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Scotiabank upgraded Murphy Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Murphy Oil from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist raised their price objective on Murphy Oil from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Murphy Oil from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Murphy Oil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.81.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 3.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $379.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.80 million. Murphy Oil had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 75.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Murphy Oil Co. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -40.00%.

In related news, VP Christopher D. Hulse sold 4,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $91,167.89. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $30,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,943.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 127,568 shares of company stock valued at $2,527,089. Corporate insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Murphy Oil by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 762,898 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,519,000 after purchasing an additional 103,987 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Murphy Oil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $313,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Murphy Oil by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,657 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Murphy Oil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $829,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Murphy Oil by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 413,593 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,787,000 after purchasing an additional 67,314 shares in the last quarter. 74.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR)

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.