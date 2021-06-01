Nabtesco Co. (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nabtesco Co. (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 107,300 shares, an increase of 30.5% from the April 29th total of 82,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nabtesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NCTKF opened at $46.00 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.55. Nabtesco has a 12 month low of $45.65 and a 12 month high of $46.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Nabtesco Corporation manufactures and sells equipment in the industrial, daily life, and environmental fields in Japan and internationally. It operates through Component Solutions, Transport Solutions, Accessibility Solutions, and Manufacturing Solutions segments. The company offers precision reduction gears for industrial robots' joints; hydraulic equipment, such as traveling unit for crawlers, control valve for mini excavators, and swing unit for hydraulic excavators; railroad vehicle equipment, such as railroad vehicle brake systems, door operating units, test equipment, brake shoes, seat turning equipment, and snow removal devices; and aircraft equipment comprising flight control actuation systems and high voltage electric power distribution units.

