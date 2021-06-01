National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Price Target Increased to C$100.00 by Analysts at Desjardins

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Desjardins from C$94.00 to C$100.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NTIOF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$88.00 to C$97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price target on National Bank of Canada from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. CIBC lifted their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$89.00 to C$98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$96.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cormark raised National Bank of Canada to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. National Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.40.

Shares of OTCMKTS NTIOF traded down $2.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.97. 10,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,446. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. National Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $43.68 and a 12 month high of $80.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.23.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

