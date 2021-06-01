National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Price Target Increased to C$100.00 by Analysts at Desjardins

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Desjardins from C$94.00 to C$100.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NTIOF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$88.00 to C$97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price target on National Bank of Canada from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. CIBC lifted their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$89.00 to C$98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$96.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cormark raised National Bank of Canada to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. National Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.40.

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS NTIOF traded down $2.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.97. 10,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,446. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. National Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $43.68 and a 12 month high of $80.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.23.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.