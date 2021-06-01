National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) PT Raised to C$100.00

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group to C$100.00 in a research report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NA. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$98.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Desjardins upgraded National Bank of Canada from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. CSFB increased their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$96.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$97.00 to C$101.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$94.50 to C$97.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. National Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$95.70.

Shares of TSE:NA opened at C$95.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$32.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.37. National Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$59.34 and a 1-year high of C$98.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$90.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$79.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.94%.

In related news, Senior Officer Marc Knuepp sold 9,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$85.47, for a total value of C$853,637.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$59,655.48.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

