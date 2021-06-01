National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Shares Down 4.5%

National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)’s share price was down 4.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $47.59 and last traded at $47.70. Approximately 6,134 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 349,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.93.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FIZZ shares. Zacks Investment Research cut National Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group cut National Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Get National Beverage alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.86. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 1.10.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39. The company had revenue of $245.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.50 million. National Beverage had a return on equity of 37.33% and a net margin of 15.95%. On average, research analysts forecast that National Beverage Corp. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of National Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of National Beverage by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Beverage during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of National Beverage by 5,466.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

National Beverage Company Profile (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix CÃºrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

Featured Story: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for National Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.