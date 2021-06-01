National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Shares Down 4.5%

National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)’s share price was down 4.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $47.59 and last traded at $47.70. Approximately 6,134 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 349,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.93.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FIZZ shares. Zacks Investment Research cut National Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group cut National Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.50.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.86. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 1.10.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of National Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of National Beverage by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Beverage during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of National Beverage by 5,466.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.20% of the company’s stock.
National Beverage Company Profile (NASDAQ:FIZZ)
National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix CÃºrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.
Featured Story: What are defining characteristics of a correction?
Receive News & Ratings for National Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.