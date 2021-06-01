Navient Co. (NAVI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 on June 18th

Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the credit services provider on Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd.

Navient has a dividend payout ratio of 15.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Navient to earn $3.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.2%.

Shares of NASDAQ NAVI opened at $18.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 14.20, a quick ratio of 14.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.65. Navient has a 12-month low of $6.38 and a 12-month high of $18.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.79.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $210.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.37 million. Navient had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 23.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Navient will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Navient news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 13,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total transaction of $225,446.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NAVI shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $11.50 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays raised their price target on Navient from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Navient from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup restated a “focus list” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (up from $15.00) on shares of Navient in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.19.

About Navient

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

