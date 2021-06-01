Neha Edah Tally Sells 60,000 Shares of St-Georges Eco-Mining Corp (CNSX:SX) Stock

St-Georges Eco-Mining Corp (CNSX:SX) Senior Officer Neha Edah Tally sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.31, for a total value of C$18,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,363,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$422,618.35.

St-Georges Eco-Mining Corp has a one year low of C$0.01 and a one year high of C$2.20.

Get St-Georges Eco-Mining alerts:

St-Georges Eco-Mining Company Profile

St-Georges Eco-Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and Iceland. The company primarily explores for gold, nickel, lithium, and base and energy metals, as well as platinum group metals. It holds interests in the Julie project located in the Manic Complex, Quebec; the Lithium property located in Quebec; Le Royal property located in north of Val d'Or, Quebec; and Ungava property located in Ungava Bay region, Quebec.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for St-Georges Eco-Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St-Georges Eco-Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.