Nelson Capital Management LLC Sells 3,834 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Nelson Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 85,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,834 shares during the period. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $3,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

IRM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Iron Mountain from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Iron Mountain from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet raised Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Iron Mountain from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

In other news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 1,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total value of $51,234.30. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,545,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Paul F. Deninger sold 7,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total value of $262,512.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,803 shares in the company, valued at $2,544,319.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 140,158 shares of company stock worth $5,754,601 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IRM traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.41. 11,977 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,609,751. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.12. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a one year low of $24.36 and a one year high of $43.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91. The firm has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.78.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.32). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 48.47%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.618 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 80.46%.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Featured Article: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.